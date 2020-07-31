Driver’s frank admission to police who pulled him over

A driver blew 0.198 near Springsure in Central Queensland.

A driver blew 0.198 near Springsure in Central Queensland.

GEOFFERY Robert Tanzer had nothing to hide.

And his blood alcohol content (BAC) reading confirmed why.

Police pulled the 52-year-old over on Barcoo St at Springsure on June 20.

An officer asked Tanzer if he had consumed alcohol.

He replied: “Yeah I will go over for sure.”

Tanzer pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30 to drink-driving.

The court heard that Tanzer had a BAC of .198 on the day he was caught.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke noted that this was completely out of character for Tanzer who had “an impeccable traffic history.”

But that did not help Tanzer’s hip pocket.

He was fined $1250 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.