Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A driver blew 0.198 near Springsure in Central Queensland.
A driver blew 0.198 near Springsure in Central Queensland.
News

Driver’s frank admission to police who pulled him over

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
31st Jul 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GEOFFERY Robert Tanzer had nothing to hide.

And his blood alcohol content (BAC) reading confirmed why.

Police pulled the 52-year-old over on Barcoo St at Springsure on June 20.

An officer asked Tanzer if he had consumed alcohol.

He replied: “Yeah I will go over for sure.”

Tanzer pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30 to drink-driving.

The court heard that Tanzer had a BAC of .198 on the day he was caught.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke noted that this was completely out of character for Tanzer who had “an impeccable traffic history.”

But that did not help Tanzer’s hip pocket.

He was fined $1250 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

drink-driving geoffery robert tanzer name and shame tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Central Queensland death and funeral notices for late July

        Central Queensland death and funeral notices for late July

        News FREE STORY: The Morning Bulletin, Gladstone Observer and Central Queensland News will continue to provide birth, death, marriage, funeral and other notices on our...

        From the heart of COVID-19, locked out of Queensland

        premium_icon From the heart of COVID-19, locked out of Queensland

        Health Former Rockhampton resident Caitlin shares what it’s been like living in Sydney...

        New equipment installed across Rockhampton parks

        premium_icon New equipment installed across Rockhampton parks

        Family Fun Children will be able to play in the warm winter weather

        Bail granted to attend mother’s funeral

        premium_icon Bail granted to attend mother’s funeral

        News A MAN charged over trafficking drugs “over a substantial period of time” has had...