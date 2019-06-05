Drivers have limited access to bike lanes

WHETHER you're a cyclist or a motorist, we all share the responsibility to keep our roads safe.

Bicycle lanes are provided for the use of cyclists to increase their safety and ability to get where they want to go.

Drivers can only drive in a bicycle lane for up to 50m to pass a right-turning vehicle or to enter or leave a car parking space or side road.

Please be courteous to all road users.

Looking for some riding buddies or some information on where to ride on the Capricorn Coast? Contact Jan on 0434 396 179.