Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Drivers have limited access to bike lanes

5th Jun 2019 9:54 AM

WHETHER you're a cyclist or a motorist, we all share the responsibility to keep our roads safe.

Bicycle lanes are provided for the use of cyclists to increase their safety and ability to get where they want to go.

Drivers can only drive in a bicycle lane for up to 50m to pass a right-turning vehicle or to enter or leave a car parking space or side road.

Please be courteous to all road users.

Looking for some riding buddies or some information on where to ride on the Capricorn Coast? Contact Jan on 0434 396 179.

bug tips cyclist safety
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Huge twist in Wandal arson case

    premium_icon Huge twist in Wandal arson case

    Breaking Police make bombshell announcement following quick arrest

    • 5th Jun 2019 10:25 AM
    UPDATE: Man arrested after Stockland bomb hoax

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man arrested after Stockland bomb hoax

    Breaking The entire shopping center was evacuated twice

    It's time to speak up for regional Queensland

    premium_icon It's time to speak up for regional Queensland

    News RRC launch a campaign making sure regions are not forgotten

    There's no prouder Munster in Rocky than Cameron's Nan

    premium_icon There's no prouder Munster in Rocky than Cameron's Nan

    News Even as a kid, Cameron knew he was destined for the national league