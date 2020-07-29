Driver’s lapse of attention for split second leads to crash

A MERE moment lapse in attention on the driver in front as Daniel Keith Mcalister turned around to see why another motorist had blasted their horn has led to a driving disqualification.

Mcalister, 37, rear-ended the car in front, on June 25, which led to police attending and the discovery Mcalister’s licence had been demerit point suspended between April 8 and July 7.

Mcalister pleaded guilty on July 27 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while unlicensed.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said Mcalister told police he was driving home from work at the time of the accident and didn’t know his licence had been suspended, claiming he didn’t receive notification of the suspension via mail.

He said Mcalister told police he had turned his head to see why a horn was blasted behind him and when he turned back, the car in front had stopped.

Defence lawyer James Harney said his client, a painter by trade and now director of a painting company, had since arranged for an apprentice to drive him to and from work.

Mcalister was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for six months. Traffic convictions were recorded.