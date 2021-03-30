Driver’s lengthy traffic record extended for failing to stop

An Emerald man has added to his already lengthy traffic record after failing to stop at a stop sign near the airport. Photo: file

Peter Ronald Earl, 47, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on March 29 to driving without a driver's licence due to allocation of demerit points and failing to stop at a stop sign at a level crossing.

Police intercepted Earl about 11am on February 17 after seeing his silver ute turn off the Gregory Highway and drive through a stop sign on Emerald’s airport access road.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said the stop sign was positioned at a rail crossing point and required all motorists to completely stop before proceeding.

Checks of Earl’s licence revealed he was driving within the period of a six-month suspension, which he told police he was aware of and apologised for his actions.

Magistrate Robert Walker said it was important for drivers to comply with all road rules and regulations, which were there for a reason.

He said Earl’s five page traffic history reflected that he had not always paid close attention to his obligation as a driver.

Earl was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for six months. The convictions were recorded.