Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Driver's lucky escape after smash south of Rockhampton

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Mt Larcom Rd.
Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Mt Larcom Rd. Bev Lacey
Amber Hooker
by

GUARDRAILS were damaged but a driver lucky to escape injury after a single-vehicle crash south of Rockhampton this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Mt Larcom Creek bridge in on Mt Larcom Rd, Aldoga about 3.45am.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had one crew attend, and said traffic was blocked in the eastern lane.

One patient was assessed by the Queensland Ambulance Service, but they did not require transport.

the QFES spokesmand said there was significant damage to the guardrails as it appears the car smashed into them.

The Statewide Traffic Management Centre advised of traffic delays from the time of crash, until it was cleared at 5.54am.

Topics:  crash mount larcom

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Identity of Rockhampton crocodile killer accused revealed

Identity of Rockhampton crocodile killer accused revealed

Man, 32, makes his first court appearance since 5.2m croc was shot in the head.

premium_icon Ripping off the grieving is ‘part of the culture’

A former Queensland funeral home worker says it is “part of the culture” in the funeral industry to rip people off.

Former funeral home workers say ugly practises are commonplace

Mum tells how 'cyberbully app' used to target, bully daughter

Dolly Everett.

“This app is just creating another avenue for these gutless warriors"

premium_icon ‘Someone knows what happened to our son’

Jason Vance went missing in October 2013. An inquest found he died but the cause of death was inconclusive. His parents believe he was murdered and are determined to have the case reopened. Picture: supplied.

Jason Vance's parents have vowed to find out what happened to him

Local Partners