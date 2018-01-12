Driver's lucky escape after smash south of Rockhampton

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Mt Larcom Rd.

GUARDRAILS were damaged but a driver lucky to escape injury after a single-vehicle crash south of Rockhampton this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Mt Larcom Creek bridge in on Mt Larcom Rd, Aldoga about 3.45am.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had one crew attend, and said traffic was blocked in the eastern lane.

One patient was assessed by the Queensland Ambulance Service, but they did not require transport.

the QFES spokesmand said there was significant damage to the guardrails as it appears the car smashed into them.

The Statewide Traffic Management Centre advised of traffic delays from the time of crash, until it was cleared at 5.54am.