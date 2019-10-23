Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Driver’s ‘lucky’ escape before vehicle engulfed by flames

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
23rd Oct 2019 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER has made a lucky escape deftly fleeing a burning vehicle before it was engulfed by flames north of Mackay.

By the time North Mackay fire crews arrived at The Leap this morning the car was "fully alight".

It is understood the vehicle caught fire as it was being driven, but the cause of ignition is unknown.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said initial reports suggested as the car was travelling along a "hot substance" dropped from the dash onto the driver's feat followed by a second "bigger chunk" dropping down.

"He's parked the car … on the side of the road … then the car fully caught alight," the spokesman said.

The man was able to pull over to the side of Bonsons Scrub Rd and exit the vehicle before it was fully engulfed by flames.

"He's very lucky," the spokesman said.

The blaze sparked a small grass fire next to the vehicle that fire crews were able to extinguish.

An electrical fault is being considered as the cause but the spokesman said that because of the car's conditions "and because it was well involved with fire on our arrival" it was very hard to pinpoint the cause.

The incident occurred about 8.30am today and the car has since been towed.

mackay mackay fire crews mackay fire fighters mackay region north mackay fire crews the leap
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Gemfields renamed? Locals 20-year fight for name change

    premium_icon Gemfields renamed? Locals 20-year fight for name change

    News The use of the one locality name has created many issues including mail delivery and problems for emergency service vehicles finding properties

    Mum and kids involved in crash on Bruce Highway

    premium_icon Mum and kids involved in crash on Bruce Highway

    News The single vehicle accident occurred at a section of road works on the Bruce...

    CQ the state’s manufacturing powerhouse

    premium_icon CQ the state’s manufacturing powerhouse

    News CENTRAL Queensland has emerged as the powerhouse of Queensland’s regional...

    ‘It’s the only option we have’ Mum’s last resort

    premium_icon ‘It’s the only option we have’ Mum’s last resort

    News Regional location has 12-year-old out of reach from vital services