Driver's 'monumental' meth reading after paddy wagon seizure

Caloundra Magistrates Court heard how Jake Dylan Anderson, 24, "wasn't fighting back” when police tackled him after he bolted while officers searched his car on April 19.

A "MONUMENTAL" amount of meth was recorded in a driver's system when he was admitted to hospital after a road-side police search gone wrong.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman said Anderson was "agitated" when police pulled his car over and searched it at Golden Beach about 4.20pm, and stood outside the car with a female passenger.

Before long, Anderson reached inside the car, grabbed a black sunglass case and bolted from police, before he was tackled to the ground by officers.

Senior Sergeant Newman said on the ride to the police station Anderson became unconscious and had a seizure in the back seat of the car.

"Queensland Ambulance Service were called... he had epilepsy and the woman said it was brought on by anxiety," he said.

Snr Sgt Newman said bloods were taken while Anderson was in hospital, showing a "quite significant" amount of meth.

Anderson, who has a criminal history including drug and dishonesty offences, pleaded guilty at court on Wednesday to driving under the influence, obstructing a police officer and driving without a licence.

More than a dozen separate charges, including drug trafficking and possession, were transferred to Brisbane Supreme Court to be dealt with at a later date.

The Meridan Plains man said he wasn't fighting back after trying to flee from police, claiming a police officer who "punched" him in the head brought on his seizure.

"I said 'I'm an epileptic... he said something in regards to you're lucky'," he said.

"It's still a bit fuzzy because I was unconscious for two hours."

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist questioned his defence, saying Anderson's "monumental" meth readings were more likely to have brought on the seizure.

Anderson was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined $1150. A conviction was recorded for his driving offence.