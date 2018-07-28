Menu
A woman was taken to hospital on Thursday morning after a van reportedly veered into her bike on David Low Way at Diddillibah.
Letters to the Editor

Drivers need to look for bikes

28th Jul 2018 5:06 AM
WHAT the hell is going on in the Sunshine Coast?

Three cyclists involved in major incidents with significant injuries and one as a result of a prank.

These individuals are now suffering pain, a long rehabilitation and lost income through no fault of their own.

You would think that the one-meter rule that is now lawful to all road users would at least offer the cyclist better protection.

Almost every day cyclists are abused, swerved at and even have had objects thrown at them.

I see many motorists disregarding other road user with speeding, mobile phone use while driving or just plain angry and inconsiderate.

Is the answer, a stronger police presence or better tolerance or just plain simple courtesy.

The Sunshine Coast population is growing and maybe it is high time that we took a leaf out of the book of the Netherlands where bikes and cars go hand in hand harmoniously.

At the end of the day who needs blood on their hands.

BILL JASPERS

Sippy Downs

