Drivers risking horrific accidents to get a look at silo art

SAFETY ALONG HIGHWAY: The completed silo art murals at Three Moon near Monto are a point of concern for distracted drivers. Picture: Sam Turner

COMMUNITY concern has prompted a safety audit to be conducted on the Burnett Hwy near Monto at the Three Moon silo murals.

Residents in the surrounding areas have voiced their concerns on social media about drivers who are mesmerised by the artworks adorned on the grain silos outside Monto.

The Three Moon silos were completed on July 16, incorporating the legends behind the Three Moon origin.

It has become apparent that amazed onlookers have begun to slow down to take in the sights along the 100km/h section along the Burnett Hwy.

Monto Magic Tourism and Action Group (MMTAG) have cited these concerns, and have spoken to North Burnett Regional Council to address them.

MMTAG said council met with the Department of Transport and Main Roads (DTMR) about a safety audit, which will be a priority for their road.

"After the audit has been conducted DTMR, council and MMTAG will work together to address recommendations outlined in the audit," they said.

"MMTAG would like to ask community and locals to be aware while driving past the silos and please be mindful of travellers who are struck by awe at the sight of this amazing mural.

"We encourage those wishing to stop and take photos to pull into Three Moon Rd (directly across from the silos) at the viewing area and not to block access to this road as it leads to a residents driveway."