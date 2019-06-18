Driver's third disqualified driving offence in two years

A WOMAN busted disqualified driving for the third time in two years has narrowly avoided spending time in prison.

Bonnie Lee Clue, 35, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of disqualified driving, one of driving an unregistered vehicle, one of driving an uninsured vehicle and one of driving a vehicle with cancelled number plates attached.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Clue was intercepted driving on Fisher St, Gracemere, at 9.45am on April 26 and checks revealed she had been disqualified from driving on September 6, 2017, and the registration of the car was cancelled on March 1.

Magistrate Cameron Press said Clue had been caught drink-driving in 2014, then disqualified-driving one day after another in September 2017.

"This is your third disqualified-driving offence since 2017,” he said.

"Just prior to that you were charged for driving without a prescribed interlocking device.”

Defence lawyer Caitlin Shannon-Dear said Clue was recently diagnosed with kidney failure.

"She has had significant issues with intravenous drug use, which has led to her kidney failure,” she said.

Mr Press said he didn't see the connection between her health issues and disqualified driving, pointing out that she had a blood alcohol content reading of .204 in her history and no drug-driving charges.

He ordered Clue to a wholly suspended prison term of four months, operational for three years, disqualified her from driving for three years and issued $700 in fines. Traffic convictions were recorded.