Drivers to get a better view at hazardous intersection

CONCERNS: Concept plan for Option B, which aims to alter Knutsford St and Talford St to left in/left out and allow for right turn from North St into Knutsford St. INSET: Mayor Margaret Strelow. Contributed

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council will carry out improvements at a busy intersection, after a number of requests about safety concerns there.

The council gave preliminary approval on Tuesday for minor works to improve safety at the intersection of North St with Knutsford and Talford Sts.

In a report presented in the infrastructure committee, it was heard council officers performed an investigation into the concerns raised and found a number of problems in sight distances at the intersection.

The intersection of North St with Knutsford and Talford streets was modified in 2017. There have been only three crashes at the intersection in 18 years, and none since 2014.

It was found Safe Intersection Sight Distance were below the required distance and Minimum Gap Sight Distance were only achieved for one movement - crossing from Knutsford to Talford St.

A contributing factor to drivers' obscured vision was the centre sandstone retaining wall, which has caused problems for drivers since the works in 2017.

The committee heard most of the required sight distances could be achieved by removing eight sandstone blocks from the top row of the retaining wall and also removing some on-street car parking.

The council was presented with three options to improve traffic safety at the intersection.

Option B, which aims to alter Knutsford St and Talford St to left in/left out and allow for right turn from North St into Knutsford St, was presented as the preferred option, and all councillors agreed.

Mayor Margaret Strelow was disappointed the 2017 works had restricted sight distances.

"It bothers me we did these works and it restricted drivers' vision,” Cr Strelow said.

"In future we need to be keeping a close eye on these projects.”