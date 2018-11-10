Drivers warned of fire hazard on Capricorn Highway

Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

HAZARD reduction burning will impact travellers driving on the Capricorn Highway today, with fire hazard warnings urging motorists to drive with caution.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service will be control burning approximately 14 kilometres of land along the highway near Stanwell in an effort to lower the fire risk as temperatures rise.

A spokesperson from QFES said the crews will be burning sections of the road throughout the day, meaning visibility levels will be lowered in the area.

Traffic controller will be stationed along the road to help with traffic flow.

Drivers are being asked to drive with caution and to the conditions.