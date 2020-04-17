Driveway bugler honours ANZAC tradition

At six o’clock on ANZAC Day, Leigh Turnbull’s going to follow tradition and greet the dawn with a bit of bugling and an ode.

“They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old,” says the Binyon poem associated with Australian commemorations since 1921.

“Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.”

Mr Turnbull moved to Rockhampton 30 years to manage the Criterion Hotel and ended up buying it.

Leigh Turnbull playing cornet in driveway for ANZAC Day.

“When I was a hotel broker travelling up to Rocky from the Gold Coast, I said it was too hot and I didn’t like the place,” he said.

“Now, I say to my wife Carolyn, when it’s my time, put my ashes down Kemp Beach.

“It’s just the nicest place on the eastern coast and I still love swimming there.”

Mr Turnbull comes from a family with a proud military history.

His father spent 18 months in Papua New Guinea with the Air Force, and his brother underwent officer training at Duntroon.

Turnbull himself was exempted by the Government from serving in Vietnam as police officers were considered essential services back at home.

“The public jumped up and down a bit but we weren’t allowed to go,” he said.

He started playing drums and the bugle during his schoolboy days at St Laurence’s College in South Brisbane, from where he travelled widely to play the Last Post and Roust at many services.

“The Roust is a shorter version of Reveille,” he said.

Any other year, Mr Turnbull would go to the local RSL for a few rum-and-milks between morning, but this year the coronavirus has forced veterans and the public into isolation.

So he’s dusting off his slouch hat and kilt to treat his James St neighbours in South Rockhampton to a traditional ANZAC Day salute, from his driveway, in honour of veterans from various conflicts who served their nation.

It comes as people around Australia and around the world plan to commemorate ANZAC Day from their driveways.

“At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.”