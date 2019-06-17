Driving better relations with not-for-profit and neighbour

GENEROUS: Crs Hayes, Daniels and Brimblecombe with CQPR president Tyneisha Winn and the Ranger Services team.

GENEROUS: Crs Hayes, Daniels and Brimblecombe with CQPR president Tyneisha Winn and the Ranger Services team.

AN ANIMAL rescue group and a neighbouring council are better off due to the generosity of Central Highlands Regional Council.

Councillors voted unanimously at last month's general council meeting to donate a Toyota Hilux utility to CQ Pet Rescue.

Tyneisha Winn, president of CQ Pet Rescue, said the Hilux would replace the group's current vehicle, a 1990s Datsun utility that has sadly "done its last pound run”.

Ms Winn passed on the group's heartfelt gratitude and thanks for the donation.

"Our organisation is staffed entirely by volunteers who are deeply passionate about the rescue work they do,” she said.

"This gift symbolises the wonderful relationship CQ Pet Rescue has with Central Highlands Regional Council.

"It will make all the difference in a range of areas, springing more animals from the pound, taking them to forever homes, and carrying all of our fundraising gear in one trip.

"We are so proud that this vehicle was given in recognition of the work we do in the Central Highlands community, and we are delighted we are able to continue our rescue efforts and keep saving lives.”

Mayor Kerry Hayes said CQ Pet Rescue worked closely with the council's ranger services team to free animals from pound facilities and find them suitable homes.

The council also donated a Nissan tip crane truck to Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council.

Cr Hayes said the asset would greatly assist in the provision of infrastructure delivery and maintenance in the Woorabinda community.

"We are in a fortunate position to be able to provide this type of support and this donation highlights the real spirit of co-operation between neighbouring councils in Central Queensland,” he said.

"We are positive both vehicles will be put to good use and will help each of these organisations deliver a more efficient level of service to their communities.”