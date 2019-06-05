Driving to the supermarket taken to a whole new level

IGA CRASH: Henry James Davidson pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention after crashing his vehicle into Mount Morgan IGA.

AN ELDERLY man was fined yesterday after driving his vehicle through the glass front doors of Mt Morgan IGA earlier last month.

Henry James Davidson pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care and attention.

At 2.15pm on May 8, Davidson had driven his Toyota Hilux and gone to park his vehicle in the car park but instead driven it through the glass sliding front doors of Mt Morgan IGA, destroying them and driving directly into the double cash register, adjacent to the front doors.

The register was moved two to four metres into a glass fridge, destroying the fridge and heavily damaging the cash register.

There was a young staff member standing on the inside of the cash register at the time of the crash, as well as a customer waiting to pay and another staff member to the side of the register.

The register was pushed into the legs of the staff member inside of it, pushing her three metres along the floor.

After the crash Davidson has left the vehicle and started shopping in the store.

When asked about the crash, he turned to the car and said there wasn't that much damage, while looking at the front of his vehicle. He then walked down one of the aisles.

Police located Davidson looking at products down one of the aisles.

While talking with police he grabbed a product of the shelf, walked over to the cash register next to the crash, and waited to be served.

He was assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service and returned a negative road side alcohol reading, as well as normal blood sugar levels.

Davidson said his foot may have slipped off the brake pedal, as it was a small pedal.

Police viewed the CCTV footage at the IGA, which revealed the vehicle crashed at a reasonably high speed and Davidson did not apply the brake pedal prior to the crash.

Police drove him home, as well as the vehicle, as it was able to be driven.

On May 12, Davidson was charged.

According to Davidson, who said he had been driving for 55 years, his foot had slipped of the clutch and "I surged into the front of the building”.

"I feel I can still drive. I have had these tests every year for the past nine years,” he said.

Davidson submitted documentation revealing he had been tested by a health professional and received a score of 28 out of 30.

Magistrate Cameron Press responded, saying "despite having that medical, something went wrong, and someone could have been killed”.

"I am concerned about your physical capacity to drive,” Mr Press said.

"Your foot slips of the clutch and you go through the shop where someone is behind the counter, what happens if that happens again and what happens if next time you kill someone?”

He asked Davidson how much longer he would be driving for, to which Davidson responded, "as long as I can”.

Due to the doctor finding Davidson capable to drive, as well as him being tested yearly on his capacity, Mr Press did not disqualify him from holding or obtaining a driver's licence.

He was fined $600.