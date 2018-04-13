Drizzly figures reveal dramatic decrease in CQ rain totals

One of the greatest issues facing the people of Ogmore is the quality of the road. A decent downpour makes the unsealed road impassable. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

MEAGER rainfall totals show a huge decrease in wet weather for Rockhampton with experts forecasting limited rain on the horizon.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Rocky received 16.8mm of rain in March- more than 65 per cent less than the average for this time of year.

This was a drastic difference to March 2017 where Cyclone Debbie dropped 402.88mm on Rocky residents, with the heaviest day drenching 80.4mm on March 29, 2017.

Coming off the back of an intense heatwave in February, the city sweltered through a top of 35 degrees at the beginning of March with no rain to alleviate the heat.

Weather forecaster at BoM, Chris Joseph, said the beginning of April had a similar outlook with limited rain on the horizon.

Rain totals for March 2018 around the region are much less than totals in 2017. Shayla Bulloch

Mr Jospeh said with ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris breaking up across the Queensland Peninsular, Central Queensland was likely to miss out on the falls.

Rockhampton was due to receive around 5mm to 10mm of rain over the next eight days with parts of the Central Highlands expected to see slightly more- around 25 to 50mm.

Coming into the weekend, Saturday had the highest chance of rainfall in the city, most likely in the afternoon and evening with clouds clearing by Monday.

Yeppoon also recorded a drastic difference in rainfall for March 2018 with just 93mm recorded compared to 613mm in 2017.

The Capricorn Coast was also expected to receive some light falls, between 1mm to 4mm, with daytime temperatures hitting around 30 degrees.

Although parts of the Central Highlands saw a more modest rainfall comparison, Emerald still recorded next to nothing for March this year.

Compared to 204mm in 2017, the mining town recorded only 4mm in the entire month.

Emerald could expect a possible late shower today with a top of 32 degrees over the weekend.