DRONE VIDEO: A Rocky rider's heaven moves forward

RIDING WHEELS: Brittany and Odette Lauga, Cameron Dick, Darren Massie, Dan Witten, Barry O'Rourke and Margaret Strelow at First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve.
RIDING WHEELS: Brittany and Odette Lauga, Cameron Dick, Darren Massie, Dan Witten, Barry O'Rourke and Margaret Strelow at First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve. Allan Reinikka ROK090218arockymt
Sean Fox
by

MOUNT Archer's tourism potential took centre stage yesterday when an event marked key projects worth half a million dollars.

These projects include new trails at the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve, an outdoor learning area, and a concrete creek crossing for emergency access across Moore's Creek.

FIRST TURKEY: This map image illustrates the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve at Mount Archer in Rockhampton.
FIRST TURKEY: This map image illustrates the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve at Mount Archer in Rockhampton. Contributed

The new infrastructure has been jointly funded by the Queensland Government and Rockhampton Regional Council.

Mayor Margaret Strelow joined the minister for state development, manufacturing, infrastructure and planning, Cameron Dick to see how the projects would benefit residents and tourists.

Members of the Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club, which contributed $5,000 to the project, also attended the event along with teachers and students from Central Queensland Christian College and Principal Michael Appleton, whose family were amongst the first to reside on Mt Archer.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning, Cameron Dick said the bike trails would provide many benefits to the community.

"Not only does Rockhampton have world class mountain biking trails for the community to enjoy, the region now also has this fantastic open learning area which means the local schools, scouts, guides and others can get out of the classroom and into nature to find out more about the wonders of our environment,” Minister Dick said.

Minister Dick said the area was "the gateway to the Mount Archer National Park”.

"The pairing of the high quality infrastructure with the incredible scenery means Mount Archer has a bright future ahead as a tourism destination, while also celebrating the area's cultural heritage.”

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the bike trail was one of the steps to make Mount Archer's tourism potential a reality and "will ensure that locals and visitors alike get an experience like no other when they come here”.

"Council has invested in these projects along with the Queensland Government because we recognise the enormous benefits an activated Mount Archer represents to our local economy and community.

"It is an absolute pleasure to join the State Government here today to mark this work, and I look forward to more projects down the track.”

The mountain bike reserve has 29 trails over a distance of 12km, with a total descent of over 500m.

A concrete crossing over Moore's Creek has been constructed to allow emergency vehicle access.　

An outdoor learning area features semi-circle sandstone seating, with presentations given from a structure with a skillion roof.

The $500,000 project has been funded by the Queensland Government ($250,000), Rockhampton Regional Council ($245,000), and Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club ($5,000).

