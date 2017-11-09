Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

DRONE VIDEO: New Army tanks in live-fire CQ exercise

NEW tanks acquired by the Australian Army have been tested out using Central Queensland's military training area.

Brisbane's 7th Brigade used its newly acquired M1A1 Abrams Tanks during an exercise for the first time marking the realisation of the Australian Army's Plan Beersheba.

Exercise Diamond Run involved five M1A1 Abram Main Battle Tanks conducting both live-fire and dry combined arms training at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

Commander 7th Brigade Brigadier Anthony Rawlins said while the Brigade had operated with tanks in the past, they've never been part of the Brigade's normal inventory.

"Tanks provide the firepower, protection and communications enabling the Combat Brigade to be heavy hitting on the battlefield, so it's very exciting," Brigadier Rawlins said.

"It also reaffirms the capability of Army to maintain the heavy combat power of a Beersheba Brigade in a suburban base in Enoggera, which is very important and the Brisbane community is really excited about it."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The incorporation of tanks into 7th Brigade is an important milestone for the Australian Army as it marks the conclusion of Plan Beersheba, a significant restructure of Australia's three combat brigades.

"This marks the logical conclusion of a transformational project that allows us to position Army in the contemporary battle space as both relevant and decisive," Brigadier Rawlins said.

The exercise is also the first time 7th Brigade soldiers are using the new EF88 Austeyer rifle, Mk47 lightweight automatic grenade launcher and soldier combat ensemble on a major exercise.

Diamond Run is 7th Brigade's largest exercise of the year and aims to evaluate the foundation warfighting skills of its soldiers before becoming the Australian Army's Ready Brigade next year.

It is particularly important for 8/9 RAR who will become the ready battalion group.

"If there is a requirement for a contingency response anywhere around the world, this is the organisation that will be ready to go," Brigadier Rawlins said.

"This is the lead in element of their future training cycle that will get them to the peak of readiness."

Over 1600 soldiers are taking part in the exercise which ran from October 14 - November 8.

Topics:  australian army drone footage shoalwater bay miltiary training area tanks

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Wild animals, accident, foul play? Dad's death a mystery

Wild animals, accident, foul play? Dad's death a mystery

Did he wander off and have an accident? Jason John Vance's fate is still a mystery.

'I've been a millionaire how long?': Rocky man's discovery

A Rocky man has vowed to always check his Gold Lotto entries in future after this week discovering he was the regionâ€™s mystery millionaire who won division one a month ago.

Lotto mystery winner reveals why it took so long to come forward

LNP to invest $300,000 at Yeppoon's AFL park

Keppel LNP Candidate Peter Blundell with Swans AFL players.

Keppel candidate says solar panels to be provided

Strelow unleashes on Labor's 'breadcrumbs' for Rocky plan

ANGRY RESPONSE: Independent candidate for Rockhampton Margaret Strelow addresses media regarding Labor's $10m manufacturing hub promise.

"Sorry Brisbane, you're just not getting it.”

Local Partners