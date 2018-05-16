Menu
FINAL BLOW; The cycloned damaged house in Braithwaite St is finally being demolished
Council News

DRONE VIDEO: Yeppoon's Marcia eyesore finally demolished

by Trish Bowman
17th May 2018 6:23 AM
THE decrepit remnants of the home in Braithwaite Street Yeppoon that has stood as a painful reminder of the devastation left behind by Cyclone Marcia in 2015 is finally being demolished and not a moment too soon for the Yeppoon community.

JAL Demolitions and Asbestos Removals began work on the removal on Monday, having to first clear away overgrown shrubbery and debris before starting on the remains of the cyclone-ravaged property.

JAL Director Peter Busby said the job with take about two weeks to complete due to the presence of asbestos on site.

"We hope by the end of next week the block will be clear and uncontaminated,” Mr Busby said.

"The place has been a real eyesore since the cyclone and a concern in terms of safety issues.

"To be honest, I am astounded the property has been allowed to sit this long when it has been obvious that it was a safety hazard.

View Photo Gallery
 

"I have often seen children walking by and with the presence of asbestos not to mention the overgrown state of the site being an attraction for vermin, it should have been dealt with as a priority.

"I think the legislation needs to be looked at. Money issues with insurance companies and other entities can be dealt with later, safety of the community should be first and foremost.”

Mr Busby said he was looking at another property in Yeppoon this week that had been damaged by the same cyclone and whose insurance claim had only just been granted.

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig said the removal of the remnants of the home on Braithwaite Street comes as a relief for council, residents and neighbouring properties.

"The stalemate between the home owners and the insurance company have caused great concern for everyone,” Cr Ludwig said.

"We are all happy to see some action finally being taken after such a long time.”

