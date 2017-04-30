DRONE: Works being carried out to build Yeppoon Foreshore

Bird's eye view of the work being carried out on the Yeppoon Foreshore development project.

WORKS underway to build the Yeppoon Foreshore can be seen from a bird's eye view from taken by a drone.

Livingstone Shire Council shared the video on Facebook which was originally posted by Davey Engineering Solutions this week.

In March, council revealed plans for $15 million 2500m sq lagoon which will be the centrepiece of the foreshore, with an integrated shallow kids pool, an area with enough length to do 25m laps and several solid shade structures.

Designs show the lagoon will be surrounded by lawn terraces, timber decks and a ramp walkway along the beach front.

A two-storey boomerang-shaped pavilion with restaurant and amenities will sit on the water's edge, providing stunning views of the ocean out to the Keppel islands.

