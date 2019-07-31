Menu
Drone in flight. Matt Taylor GLA150218DRONE
Drones are making their way into restricted CQ airspace

Jack Evans
31st Jul 2019 12:25 AM

DRONES have been increasingly creeping into restricted air space surrounding the Rockhampton Airport according to a report heard by the airport, water and waste committee earlier today.

Advance Rockhampton and Rockhampton Airport management chose to amend the drone page on the council's website.

The changes involved adding links to the Civil Aviation Safety Authority website with drone regulations, information and contact details for reporting unsafe drone activity, 'Can I Fly There' drone safety phone app, and a link to the Airservices Australia website with contact details for inquiries.

Current restrictions state that if a drone weighs more than 100g, pilots must keep it at least 5.5km away from controlled aerodromes (airports).

Rockhampton's airport is notably close to the city and surrounding suburbs making most local attractions off-limits to local drone aviators.

Drone activity is policed by CASA and rules and regulations vary depending on whether a pilot is flying recreationally or commercially.

