Why drones are being used to harvest whale snot

Drones are being used to collect whale snot for scientific research.

Drones are being used to collect whale snot in an innovative research program aimed at tracking the health of Australia's migrating humpback populations and their environment.

Marine health researcher Dr Vanessa Pirotta is helping lead the research project which scientists hope will reveal the wider health of our oceans.

"This is the type of technology we never thought would be possible a few years ago," Dr Pirotta said.

Researchers, who previously took samples using poles, now fly drones over humpbacks and deliberately position them into the spray from whales as they breach the surface.

"It means you can fly a drone more than 200m away over a 17m, 40-tonne mammal.

"It's less intrusive, is safer for the whales and the researchers."

Dr Pirotta will be among the speakers at the TEDx conference in Melbourne on Wednesday night. Her talk also coincides with World Ocean Day on Saturday.

The researcher said bacteria in the snot specimens would give scientists a baseline for research to track the health of the whale population and how they are being affected by the environment.

Vanessa Pirotta is a whale researcher who uses drones to collect the spray from humpback whales. Picture: Jonathan Ng

"In the past, nobody gave much thought to whale snot was or what it could reveal," she said.

It's hoped the program will eventually be extended to include other species including the southern right whale.

"Whales are mammals like you and I and we can use them as a canary in a coal mine to give us an indication of our ocean's health," Dr Pirotta said.

"Small changes on land can help make a difference to the health of the marine environment.

"Saying no to straws and plastic bags and not releasing balloons into the atmosphere.

"You don't have to be a scientist or a drone expert to make a difference."

