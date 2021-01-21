Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who threatened to kill a Dysart police officer faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Friday, December 18, 2020. Picture: File
A man who threatened to kill a Dysart police officer faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Friday, December 18, 2020. Picture: File
Crime

‘Drongo’ miner threatens to kill Dysart police officer

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
21st Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Jason Hamilton’s appearance in the Mackay Magistrates Court began with a rocky start after he called the magistrate “mate”.

Hamilton, who had already served 49 days in jail, appeared via videolink in December on seven charges.

The court heard Hamilton unlawfully entered and damaged a door of a Parramatta Park share house in Cairns on October, 25.

Six days later he drove an unregistered vehicle in Nebo on a disqualified licence.

More stories:

‘Drug-addicted drongo’ mum stole to feed meth use

Christmas Day fight over chocolate bar ends in custody

On the same day, police found Hamilton had unlawfully entered a Dysart address and possessed of the drug Temazepam and two used glass pipes.

The court heard he then obstructed a police officer who was at the address and threatened to kill him.

Defence solicitor Geoff Govey, of Taylors Solicitors, said his 35-year-old client had returned to Queensland to retrieve his property when COVID closed down the Western Australia mine site he was working at.

But Magistrate Damien Dwyer said Hamilton behaved like a “drongo” when he was asked to leave the Cairns address.

Subscriber benefits:

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We’re still here: How to contact your journalists

Mr Dwyer released Hamilton, who pleaded guilty to all charges, from jail on Friday, December 18 after time already served.

“Time to grow up,” Mr Dwyer told him.

dysart crime mackay crime mackay magistrates court threats to kill
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky mayoral candidates on youth

        Premium Content Rocky mayoral candidates on youth

        Council News We asked your by-election candidates about young people.

        LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Push for more women in public office

        Premium Content LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Push for more women in public office

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Former Neerkol worker waiting for indictment presentation

        Premium Content Former Neerkol worker waiting for indictment presentation

        Crime A former Neerkol orphanage employee was committed to stand trial in the Rockhampton...

        CQ rugby league carnival a sellout days before kick-off

        Premium Content CQ rugby league carnival a sellout days before kick-off

        Sport Event co-orindator Jamie Simpson: ‘It’s probably going to be one of the most even...