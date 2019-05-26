Drop in Central Queensland's unemployment rate

Central Queensland's unemployment rate has dropped by 1.4 per cent according to Treasury figures released this week.

CENTRAL Queensland's unemployment rate has dropped by 1.4 per cent according to Treasury figures released this week.

6,900 jobs have been created over the last 12 months.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said Queensland has had 31 consecutive months of employment growth.

"Our region is leading by example on the jobs front with a continued decline in unemployment," Mr O'Rourke said.

"Just in the last month, the unemployment rate has fallen by 0.53 per cent in Central Queensland."

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said much of this success comes down to the training programs made available to jobseekers in the community.

"We have seen both Skilling Queenslanders for Work and Back to Work make a real difference to the lives of local jobseekers," Mrs Lauga said.

"Between the two initiatives, nearly 26,000 young Queenslanders have found a job or enrolled in further training."

"We know that some Queenslanders have struggled to find the right opportunity to get a job and that's why these programs are so important," Minister for Employment, Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman said.

"We are investing in the future of jobs for Queensland with free TAFE and supporting our small businesses to start, grow and be able to employ more Queenslanders.

"These latest figures demonstrate our investment in job creating initiatives is paying off and I'm really happy to see young people reap the benefits."

Queensland's youth unemployment rate has dropped by 0.7 per cent in the last year and is now 1.5 per cent lower than it was in January 2015.