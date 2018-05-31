ANIMOSITY between two warring families led a Mt Morgan man to carry out a home invasion with the aim of forcing the occupants to withdraw statements given to police about his father.

Jeremiah Perec, 26, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on May 17 to one count of burglary while armed and in company of another, and one of entering a house at night, while armed, using violence, accompanied and causing damage to property.

Crown prosecutor Megan Jones said Perec's behaviour was motivated by occupants in the house having provided statements to police that led to Perec's father, who is now deceased, being charged.

Ms Jones said a woman was in the kitchen about 10pm on October 27, 2016, when Perec and a juvenile accomplice forced their way into the home through the back door.

Ms Jones said Perec yelled "Drop the f---ing charges you dog,” before a physical struggle broke out.

The court heard the couple and the two home invaders threw punches at each other and used curtain rods and broom handles as weapons.

"A home invasion is not the correct way to sort out disputes,” Ms Jones said.

"People have a right to feel safe in their own homes.”

Defence barrister Scott Moon said the female resident had threatened his client, while she was armed, during the scuffle, saying "get out of my house or I'll stick you like a kebab”.

He said Perec responded by moving backwards and picking up a broom handle before the woman "launched at him”.

Judge Michael Burnett had little sympathy for Perec during sentencing

"You put yourself in that position,” Judge Burnett said.

"It was a particularly violent altercation.”

The court heard one of the victims suffered a laceration to the ear and the other had mild bruising to the forearm.

Mr Moon said the whole matter was "out of character” for Perec who only had one prior conviction for obstructing police.

He said Perec and his father were "very close” with Perec going to work with his father after Year 10.

Perec and his parents moved to Mt Morgan three years ago where the family met the two victims, but animosity had since developed between the two families.

The Perec family left the region after the home invasion and the defendant's father died in March.

Judge Burnett sentenced Perec to 21 months in prison, suspended after serving four months and operational for three years.