OUT: A dejected Aaron Finch leaves the field after being dismissed at the MCG against India. HAMISH BLAIR/AAP PHOTOS
Dropping Finch was the wrong move for Australia

Matthew Elkerton
3rd Jan 2019 12:00 AM
AUSTRALIAN cricket selectors have made another grave mistake.

Aaron Finch was spotted training away from the main squad during yesterday's media session, working on catching skills alongside 12th man Peter Siddle.

No, that wasn't the grave mistake - after his effort at the MCG, Siddle definitely needs the catching practice.

The mistake came after when it was announced Finch had been dropped completely from the first XI.

That's really disappointing.

Not only a affable bloke off the field, Finch is a quality cricketer who has been used in the wrong way by Australian coach Justin Langer.

A short-form specialist, his high-octane style with the bat was well and truly put under the microscope by India's seam attack.

Just look at his second innings effort at Melbourne. A ball that should have been left alone, and would have been by a quality Test opener, Finch tried to cut over the slips.

But his aggressive play is not something to dismiss completely. Much like Adam Gilchrist in the early 2000s, it is something we could utilise further down the order.

If it was my choice I would shift him down to five and bring in another top order bat.

Usman Khawaja is the right guy to open the innings alongside Marcus Harris. He averages beyond 100 in his few chances at the top and the move makes room for a guy like Joe Burns at three.

Shaun Marsh, who has been our most technically sound batsman this series can stay at four, and Travis Head moves one spot down to six.

Head can pick up the bowling slack - with Mitch Marsh, who has failed once again, out of my XI.

