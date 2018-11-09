Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Longreach is expected to get a brief relief from the drought this weekend, with up to 10mm predicted.
Longreach is expected to get a brief relief from the drought this weekend, with up to 10mm predicted. Bureau of Meteorology
News

Drought affected CQ towns to receive up to 10mm on weekend

Steph Allen
by
9th Nov 2018 6:00 PM

THIS weekend, towns around the Central West, including Longreach and Winton, are expected to receive up to 10mm of rain.

Areas throughout the drought-affected towns are also expected to receive scattered storms over the weekend.

Temperatures will also be heating up across the region and returning to the November average.

Rockhampton will be 31 tomorrow and 32 Sunday, Emerald 33 tomorrow and 32 Sunday and Longreach 35 tomorrow and 36 Sunday.

bureau of meteorology rain storm weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Boom or bust? Businesses in front line weigh in on Ring Road

    premium_icon Boom or bust? Businesses in front line weigh in on Ring Road

    Business 'Each and every business on Gladstone Rd and George St would be affected': Mixed bag of opinions for 22km project set to see Bruce Hwy by-pass Rocky

    The messy truth behind the race that stops the nation

    premium_icon The messy truth behind the race that stops the nation

    News IF you end the Cup with vomit in your hair, maybe skip next year.

    STUNNING: Award-winning beach front home hits market

    premium_icon STUNNING: Award-winning beach front home hits market

    Property GALLERY: Property being sold at auction on a walk-in, walk-out basis

    Finally some sensible talk from the leaders of both parties

    Finally some sensible talk from the leaders of both parties

    News OPINION: The big issues and life itself are not black and white

    Local Partners