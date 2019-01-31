Drought assistance just got a whole lot easier for farmers

Sue Moody and her husband Anthony had to sell their property in Longreach because of the drought.

FARMERS now have a single, straightforward place to find drought assistance with a new online resource launched today.

FarmHub brings information together on bringing together information on drought support services from federal, state and local governments as well as charities.

Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources David Littleproud said FarmHub would tell farmers what assistance was available "without any mucking around".

Just go to FarmHub online and type in your location to find help available.

"It will show what fodder, water, transport and living expense assistance is available at an individual farm, as well as mental and physical health services," Mr Littleproud said.

"This has all been pulled together and verified by the National Farmers' Federation."

A National Drought Map has also been launched to help coordinate the drought response and so governments, business and communities can make informed decisions.

"The National Drought Map is a clear and precise picture of conditions and the drought response across Australia," Mr Littleproud said.

"This will help us to be flexible and responsive to the drought when conditions change.

"It has information such as rainfall, soil moisture, available government assistance, numbers of farm businesses, agricultural regions and employment by industries."

FarmHub and the Drought Map are dynamic sites that will continue to improve over time.

The National Drought Map is available at here.