A birds-eye view of the sea that surrounds Ingrid Miller's home at Wybreccan Station after almost 300mm of rain.
Environment

Drought envoy cancelled as western CQ roads cut by huge rain

Michelle Gately
by
28th Mar 2019 1:27 PM
NATIONALS MPs Barnaby Joyce and Michelle Landry should have spent yesterday touring Clermont and other drought-affected parts of Central Queensland.

But in a nice twist of fate, their trips were cancelled after heavy rain cut roads between Clermont and the airport.

There was more than 150mm recorded at Clermont Airport in the 24 hours to 9am Thursday.

Speaking from Capricornia MP Ms Landry's office in Rockhampton, Mr Joyce said the rain was a blessing but the drought was not over.

Although many places have recorded huge rainfalls, there are still plenty of areas which have missed out.

Likewise, Mr Joyce said grass wasn't a commodity that could be taken to the bank to pay off overdrafts.

He said converting that rainfall into crops or well-fed cattle for sale was essential to getting cash flowing again among farmers and small towns.

Mr Joyce said the LNP had been helping through various stimulus packages, including $250 million cash payments through the Farm Household Allowance scheme.

Drought-affected councils have also been given funding to boost infrastructure projects and keep locals working.

One of the projects to come out of this was the road sealing between Tambo and Springsure.

Mr Joyce said this funding didn't elminimate the effects of drought, but helped mitigate it and prepare farmers to make the most of rainfall when it comes.

barnaby joyce drought drought relief michelle landry tmbpolitics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

