Drought forces cancellation of popular CQ campdraft

EVENT CANCELLED: Lawson Woodard, on Pixie, competes at the Dingo Campdraft. This year's event has been cancelled due to the drought.

THE drought has claimed another scalp, this time the 2019 Dingo Challenge and Campdraft.

The annual drawcard was scheduled for the weekend of October 5 and 6 but organisers have made the call to cancel it out of respect to cattle donors who are battling dry conditions throughout the region.

Ten competition events had been programmed carrying a total prize purse of $5300, including the $1500 Novice Draft, but they will have to wait until next year.

Dingo Rodeo Club committee member Karin Howard said some cattle donors were still willing to offer stock for the event but the club decided that it was not a good time for it to be making such requests.

"Our committee is a country-based committee so we feel the pain of the cattle people,” Ms Howard said.

"We haven't had good rain for so long that the underground moisture is just not there and there's no relief in sight.

"It's disappointing that we have to cancel because it's always a good family fun weekend and it has got a reputation for that, but the majority of people understand.

"As a club I think it was a good call because we gained respect from people too.”

Dingo Rodeo Club secretary Shannon Maguire thanked the cattle donors who were willing to offer stock for the event despite the current challenging conditions.

"They're the most amazing people because they put their livelihoods on the line for others' enjoyment and I just think that's amazing,” she said.

"We haven't had rain around Dingo since March this year so it was just a bit unfair of us to try and ask people to donate their cattle when they're at home feeding licks five days a week, and they can't get away on weekends because they've got cattle to water and feed.”

The Dingo Rodeo Club is now looking ahead to its next event, a campdraft in May, and hopes to stage the Dingo Challenge and Campdraft in 2020.