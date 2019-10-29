Menu
INCOMING EMERALD: Aaron Skinn, Anne Smith, Dr Janet Macdonald, Leah Newton, Jane Whitfield and Norma Jackson happy to see the inaugural exhibition open
News

Drought photos hope to unify and strengthen community

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
29th Oct 2019 8:00 AM
EMERALD’S newest exhibition shines a light on a dire situation residents know too well – drought.

The Our Strength During The Drought photography exhibition will open on Friday as a reminder that Central Highlanders aren’t alone in their daily struggle.

Central Highlands mayor Kerry Hayes said the exhibition would hit close to home for many.

The photos, taken in western Queensland, are a research project by University of Southern Queensland PhD student Anne Smith and Barcaldine Regional Council. Ms Smith said the project investigated whether images would build resilience and wellbeing.

‘Sharing these beautiful but often heartbreaking images can potentially connect and strengthen the community,” she said.

The photos of cracked grounds, struggling animals and dry landscapes were taken by volunteer photographers and students from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School at Barcaldine.

The exhibition at Emerald Art Gallery will run until November 29.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

