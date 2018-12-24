DROUGHT: 'We are starting to see positives come out of it'

"Wild" Bill Ellis from Mt Colliery has kept his head high through the drought.

A PUSH for policies that will keep money in farmers' pockets even when they are not producing have arisen in a wave of hope as producers say they are finally being recognised.

Support from the highest levels of government and understanding from the wider population is being felt by Southern Downs producers against the backdrop of a trying year.

Reflecting on the positives to come out of drought, Allora cattle producer Melinda Hoey said the future held hope.

"The thing I would like to see now is how they organise the farmers in the United States where if they don't get crops, they actually get paid to stay on the land," Mrs Hoey said.

"We do need to try to increase those funds (for farmers), like what they are trying to do."

Mrs Hoey praised the efforts of politicians who had helped secure funding for the nation's producers.

Mitchell, Melinda and Caitlyn Hoey enjoyed spending time with other families at the farmer's Christmas lunch on Saturday. Marian Faa

"I really congratulate the likes of David Littleproud for getting out and going around to the farmers, not because they were forced to but because they genuinely wanted to," she said.

"He has taken that to the cities to the parliament and through him it is creating more awareness."

A passionate Angus cattle breeder, Mrs Hoey said getting through the tough times was all about how you look at the situation.

"Coming out of this drought there is going to be a positive," she said.

"Yes people have lost a lot of animals, that really does suck, I do hate it.

"But on the other side of the coin you are left with the toughest animals and those are the ones that are going to survive longer and survive tougher for the Australian conditions.

Speaking to the Warwick Daily News at a Christmas lunch for farmers, Mrs Hoey said there was a feeling that the rest of the country was starting to understand.

"Things like this shows people are respecting farmers more and more nowadays because they have been forced to see what actually goes on and what the real deal is," she said.

Clearview owner Melinda Hoey with Clearview Bindi's Mary, who took out the champion junior female and grand champion female in the red angus category at Allora Show. Contributed

"Without the nation's help, a lot of farmers would still be suiciding because they go well no one cares about me. What they are doing now is a start."

But funding to support the nation's producers shouldn't be limited to drought according to Mrs Hoey.

"Even though it is drought, that account should also be for farmers that have gone through a massive flood because they also lose livestock, crops, fences," she said.

"Those funds should be used for any future disaster like extreme fires too."

