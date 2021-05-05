Droughtmaster ‘family’ catch up in Beef Australia ring

Thomas and Riley are brothers from Gympie, not related by blood to their mates Max, Flynn and Holly who live all over rural Queensland.

But they’re part of an extended Droughtmaster “family” which meets many times a year at cattle sales and shows such as Beef Australia 2021.

ROK050521BEEFPARADEVID: Beef Australia 2021 Rockhampton showgrounds cattle judging J Houley

The teens were up as early as three o’clock on Wednesday morning to prepare for a full day of judging and parades.

BEEF AUSTRALIA 21: Mark and Ruth from Rangeview Droughtmasters with Droughtmaster Baritone

They were keen to learn the tricks of the cattle trade from more experienced paraders, such as Mark and Ruth from Rangeview who brought their Droughtmaster Baritone.

“Droughtmasters have a wonderful temperament; they adapt easily to different areas and they’re easy to calve,” Mark said.

“This is our second time at Beef Australia and, whether or not we take away a medal, it’s an awesome opportunity to be seen out there in the ring.”

BEEF AUSTRALIA 21: Leather producer Murray Weller and Greg Harms from Toowoomba with Oakmore Park's droughtmaster Unique

Greg Harms from Oakmore Park near Toowoomba put the finishing touches to Oakmore Unique’s shiny coat.

BEEF AUSTRALIA 21: Oakmore Park's droughtmaster Unique

“We’ve had four years drought but we got all these calves which is a testament to the breed,” he said.

“Thank goodness we’ve had some rains at last.”

Bronwyn Betts from the Nindethana Droughtmaster Stud caught up with her mates from the Billabong stud.

BEEF AUSTRALIA 21: Sarah Rose, Bronwyn Betts, Mick Powell and Anna Hicks

“We’re engaged in a friendly competition but, at the end of the day, we help and support one another,” she said.

“No matter which one of us goes home with the ribbon, it’s a win for all the Droughtmaster breeders.”