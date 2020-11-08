Droughtmaster steers smash CQLX record

Ray White Rural Rockhampton's Garry Wendt with MA and L Woodard's pen of Brangus cross steers that sold for 548.2ckg. The weaners averaged 144.2kg to return $790/head.

DROUGHTMASTER steers smashed the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) price-per-kilo record, soaring to 556.2c/kg at the Prime and Store Sale last Wednesday.

The quality line from JE and MJ Powell, Redlands, Barmoya, averaged 158kg to return $877/head, and their heifers reached 456c/kg, averaging 160kg to make $724/head.

TopX Gracemere's Brad Mulvihill with JE and MJ Powell's 22 Droughtmaster weaner steers that reached 556.2c/kg and averaged 158kg to return $877/head.

Morgan Harris, TopX, Gracemere, said local and southern restocker demand drove strong bidding competition for the weaners.

“The top steers and the heifers stayed local and will return to the paddock,” Mr Harris said.

“The market is in a strong place as we are breaking records just about every week.”

More than 3100 head were yarded from Collinsville, Bowen, Mackay, Bloomsbury, Alpha and Middlemount.

Auctioneer Josh Heck with Hillcrest Pastoral Company's pen of Brahman feeder steers that reached 398.2c/kg, averaged 463.9kg to return $1847.21/head.

Prices for feeder steers were strong, with EM and RF Bella, Nebo, reaching 400c/kg for their 406kg No. 9 Brahman pen, which returned $1626/head.

D Donovon and S Zerafa weren’t far behind them, topping at 396c/kg for their line of 374kg crossbred steers that made $1480/head.

The cow market was solid, reaching 301.2c/kg for a Hilcrest Pastoral Company pen that had an average weight of 530kg to return $1596/head.

S Beale, Calliope, also had a good result for their Brahman cows that made $1304/head, when they reached 295c/kg and weighed 442kg.

Mr Harris was confident the good prices would hold firm at this week’s sale.

“The market has created an opportunity for producers to think about selling stock they would normally hold onto for longer, I think the prices we are seeing will be here until at least Christmas,” Mr Harris said.