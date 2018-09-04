Drovers in hunt for rugby double for first time in 20 years

Dawson Valley's Ethan Mooney muscles up in defence in the Rugby Capricornia semi against Brothers on Saturday.

Dawson Valley's Ethan Mooney muscles up in defence in the Rugby Capricornia semi against Brothers on Saturday. CARLY GOODY

RUGBY UNION: For the first time in almost 20 years, Dawson Valley will feature in Rugby Capricornia's A-grade and reserve-grade grand finals.

The A-graders advanced to the season decider against Frenchville after their 41-12 win over Brothers in Saturday's semi-final at The Stockyard.

The reserve-grade side got through with an equally convincing victory, beating Frenchville 38-10 to set up a showdown with Mount Morgan.

A-grade captain Angus Creedon said there was a buzz around the club and he expected a host of supporters to make the trip to Rockhampton for Saturday's finals.

Dawson Valley Drovers captain Angus Creedon is hoisted high in the lineout in the semi-final against Brothers on Saturday. CARLY GOODY

"To have both teams in the grand final is massive,” he said.

"The last time they were both there was back in the late '90s so it's been a long time coming.

"It would be great to win A-grade and go back-to-back but if we could get two wins it would be huge for the club and for the community.”

Creedon said it was great for the A-grade side to bounce back after being beaten by just one point by Frenchville in the major semi last weekend.

"The main reason we lost that game was because we couldn't maintain possession,” he said.

"This weekend we had the ball for the majority of the game, we didn't give away silly penalties and our continuity was good as a team.

The Dawson Valley Drovers get ready to take on Brothers in the A-grade semi-final on Saturday. CARLY GOODY

"Our forwards punched through the line really well and the back line finished a lot of the plays off, which is what we want to see.

"We stuck to our game plan and it worked for us.”

Creedon said Izak Holmes and Tom Nobbs were outstanding in defence against Brothers and Darcy Copping led the back line really well.

The Drovers have taken the long road to the grand final this year but Creedon is hoping that works in their favour.

"After the loss to Frenchville, we were able to work on a few things with our structure and game plan and got to trial those things against Brothers,” he said.

"It's also good for match fitness to get another 80 minutes under our belt and to work on our line-outs and set piece.”

Dawson Valley's Joe Ramsey makes a fast break against Brothers in the semi-final played at The Stockyard. CARLY GOODY

Creedon knows Frenchville will be a tough prospect, especially on their home ground, but is confident his boys will be ready and raring to go.

He said maintaining possession would again be key, as well as putting phases together.

"Being a grand final, everyone's got to fire. We can't have any passengers out there,” he said.

"We've got a pretty talented team. If everyone can do the job that's set out for them and defend for each other it should come off.”

FINALS DRAW

Rugby Capricornia grand finals at Ryan Park