Drovers secure spot in Rugby Capricornia grand final

RUGBY UNION: Dawson Valley Drovers have secured their spot in the 2019 Rugby Capricornia grand final, after delivering a devastation to Gladstone Grufs on the weekend.

Taking out a 35-3 defeat in the preliminary final, the dominant Drovers came together and a whole team effort on Saturday night.

"I'm very happy with how they played,” coach Jack Travers said.

"Everything came together pretty well at the right end of the season.

"We had a game plan and they went out and executed it really well. It was great to see it all come together.”

Related: Dawson Valley primed for tough semis clash

It was the same plan the Drovers have had all year which has proven successful for the side, which only lost one game in the regular season.

"Having a really good set piece, good forward momentum to give the ball to our backs and in defence, really getting up off the run and winning the advantage line in defence,” Travers said.

"I'm very happy with our defence. All that comes down to really is attitude. Our scrambling defence was great and it was a great effort from the whole team.

"Gladstone is a pretty good side. We played them not too long ago before and it was a close game.

"The score didn't really affect the intensity of the game. It was tough. But we were able to weather the storm and get the win.”

Drovers will now enjoy a week off next weekend while Gladstone Grufs and Rockhampton Brothers battle for their place in the grand final.

"It will be a pretty close game. I can't really say (who will win). We just take one game at a time,” Travers said.

"We'll just be focusing on the grand final in two weeks, which we'll be hosting.

"We are really excited about it. We're hosting it at Rugby Park and the Club President and the Treasurer have done a lot of work to put on a really good show for everyone.

"I'm hoping we get a lot of people out there to come and see what Central Queensland Rugby has got on offer.”

Compared to last year, Travers said his team adopted a more versatile kind of game, focused on playing "good rugby in all facets of the game” with more possession, good tries from the back and points from forwards.

"We're really trying to be versatile in the way we play,” he said.

"That's been our focus this year. Developing all parts of our game.”

Results