Drovers take on Brothers for place in union final

Dawson Valley Drovers' player Darcy Copping in action against Brothers in their last round game, which ended in a draw.

RUGBY UNION: They've won the minor premiership, and today Dawson Valley can take a big step in its quest for Capricornia Rugby's major prize.

The Drovers take on Brothers in the major semi-final at Moura, with the victor going through to the August 26 decider.

The loser gets a second chance, next weekend facing off against the winner of the knock-out semi between reigning premier Frenchville and Gladstone.

Drovers had the better of Brothers during the regular season, beating them twice, but in their third meeting the teams played out a 17-all draw.

Drovers captain-coach Angus Creedon expected another hard-fought contest again today but with his side close to full strength and with the support of a parochial home crowd, Creedon was confident they could get the job done.

He said his team's only loss of the year - to Gladstone late in the season - was a wake-up call for his troops who had identified and rectified areas of their game.

Creedon said the Drovers would be looking to get their backline involved early in today's contest.

"Brothers play a really aggressive game through the forward pack so we certainly won't be trying to go through them, we'll be looking to work around them,” he said.

"The backline is key for us. If we can get good early ball to the backline we've got plenty of pace out there in fullback Ben Cumming and wingers Grant Reddex and Joe Ramsey.

"Our counter attack has been pretty lethal all year so hopefully we can keep that going.”

SEMIS ACTION

Capricornia Rugby semi-finals today at The Stockyard, Moura

3.45pm: 3 vs 4, Frenchville v Gladstone

5.30pm: 1 vs 2, Dawson Valley v Brothers