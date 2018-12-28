Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Aussie drowns at popular Bali beach

by Cindy Wockner
28th Dec 2018 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN AUSTRALIAN man has died after being caught in a strong current while swimming at a Bali beach only hours after arriving for a family holiday.

Authorities said the 69-year-old was swimming at the popular Seminyak beach with his grandchild late yesterday when the tragedy unfolded.

The man and his family had only just arrived in Bali the same day for a six-day holiday.

Redacted version of Australian man Joshi Ashok's passport. Picture: Supplied
Redacted version of Australian man Joshi Ashok's passport. Picture: Supplied

 

The man drowned at Seminyak beach, Bali. Picture: Zak Simmonds
The man drowned at Seminyak beach, Bali. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Beach lifeguard co-ordinator, Ketut Ipel, told News Corporation that the man, Ashok Joshi, had gone to Seminyak beach about 5.15pm yesterday to swim.

He had only arrived in Bali earlier in the day with his wife, son and daughter-in-law and their family.

"On Thursday December 27 at around 5.15pm the victim and his grandchild went to the beach to swim. At 5.40pm, when the victim was swimming, a strong current swept him out and he drowned," Mr Ipel said.

"Beach life guards tried to help him but his condition didn't improve. He was taken to Bali International Medical Centre and at around 7.30pm his death was declared by a doctor.

It is understood the man had checked into a Seminyak hotel earlier that day, planning to stay until January 1.

The incident occurred at Seminyak beach, in front of the La Planca restaurant.

bali drowning editors picks

Top Stories

    Rocky ace ready to do Qld proud at Foundation Cup

    premium_icon Rocky ace ready to do Qld proud at Foundation Cup

    Tennis and Racquet Sports Isabella Cooper looking to serve up success at national tournament

    How was Rocky man's Christmas ruined in a split second?

    premium_icon How was Rocky man's Christmas ruined in a split second?

    News Unlucky break for kind deed

    • 28th Dec 2018 3:00 PM
    Boaties forced to stay home this Christmas and into weekend

    Boaties forced to stay home this Christmas and into weekend

    Weather Rough seas are coming off a high pressure system in the Tasman Sea

    Council leader says farewell to the Central Highlands

    premium_icon Council leader says farewell to the Central Highlands

    Council News CQ councillor to take on role of CEO at Somerset Regional Council.

    • 28th Dec 2018 2:50 PM

    Local Partners