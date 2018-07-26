Drug addict and mother of 10 racks up bill on stolen card

Diane Margaret Ivey, 36, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one charge of possessing tainted property, three of dishonesty using the card, one of possessing a water pipe, one of contravening police direction and two failing to appear in court.

A MOTHER of 10 who has a drug problem used a stolen credit card to buy cigarettes and Telstra phone credit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said the card holder reported his wallet missing on May 6 and two days later, reported to police there were unauthorised transactions on the card.

Ivey purchased three packets of cigarettes and $50 phone credit from three Rockhampton service stations, spending $152.99.

Police caught up with Ivey on May 15, just before midnight, walking the streets with another person. She had a glass pipe on her and said she had smoked "crack” two days earlier.

Defence lawyer Miguel Ramirez said Ivey had completed Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drug Services and parenting courses.

Ivey was ordered to seven months' prison, wholly suspended and operational for 12 months, and to pay restitution of $152.99.