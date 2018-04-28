Drug addict dad with 'atrocious' history gets 'last chance'

A 35-YEAR-OLD father of two drug addict with an "atrocious” criminal history has been given "one last chance”.

Robert John Bunn pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton on Friday to 14 charges of supplying dangerous drugs and three other drug related charges.

The former Rockhampton man was subject to probation at the time of the offending and some supplies were carried out while he was on bail for the first round of charges.

The charges arose after two searches of property: one on an Alma St residence on October 25, 2016, and one on a Morgan St residence on December 20, 2016.

Mobile phones found during the searches contained SMS about offers to supply drugs to his friends with the largest being $250 for 0.5g of methamphetamine.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said Bunn had a turbulent and tempestuous childhood whereby he was the child to dob in an adult sexually abusing an under-age girl and was then subjected to an assault by that adult.

He said not long afterwards, he left high school and home at age 14 and moved to Mackay for work.

However, he lost his job and ended up living on the streets for a period.

The first entry for drugs on his criminal history was in 2000.

By 2014, he had married, had two sons and gained employment when he and then wife "dabbled” in amphetamines.

Later that year, as his marriage was in turmoil, Bunn's mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer and he was back in court with more drug charges.

Since his charges in 2016, Bunn has relocated himself and his sons to Moranbah where he now works as panel beater and his sons have settled.

He received an 18-month head sentenced for the supply charges on Friday with immediate parole.

"This is your last chance,” Justice Graeme Crow said.