Drug addict keeps going up to strangers looking for a fight

A MAN with a long-term drug addict and a history of going up to strangers looking for a fight has been jailed over his repetitive behaviour.

Jason Wayne Lynch, 35, pleaded guilty to 24 charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday for public nuisance, assault police, obstruct police, fail to appear in court and stealing offences.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Lynch was witnessed by two security officers being abusive towards George St Puma Service Station staff at 3.55am on March 24.

She said one of the security officers got out of the vehicle went inside the store while Lynch approached the vehicle and told the other guard "get out c--- or I'll smash you”.

Ms Marsden said the second officer went inside the store and Lynch continued his tirade, pointing at people inside the store and making threatening gestures.

He then jumped on the bonnet of the security guards' vehicle and dented it.

Ms Marsden said police took Lynch to the hospital for an assessment before taking him to the watchhouse and while Lynch was at the hospital, he attempted to leave and then pretended to spit on two officers.

She said after Lynch was cleared, he kicked one of the officers in the leg while they were struggle with him in the watch house cell.

Ms Marsden said Lynch caused $418 damage to a residence in Berserker in November when he was denied entry to stay the night - he had kicked and punched the front and back doors and smashed a window when he kicked it.

When police turned up, they called out to him as he was walking off. Lynch turned around, moved into a fighting stance and enticed them to fight. As the officers attempted to detain him, he kicked one of them in the leg.

He told police he'd had five points of methamphetamines prior to knocking on the door.

On February 12, Lynch stole a two litre bottle of orange juice from the Wandal IGA and then approached a stranger on their way into the Lionleigh Tavern and tried to start a fight.

Ms Marsden said he resisted arrest even after the officers placed him on the ground.

Two days later, police were called to deal with a person lying on the footpath in Campbell St which turned out to be Lynch who jumped up and started abusing officers when they arrived. Lynch pushed one of the officers in the chest and was arrested.

She said Lynch was busted twice in two days for placing food and drinks down his pants at Northside Plaza's Woolworths store with an off duty-officer escorting him out of the store after he threw a hot chicken on the floor while belligerent.

Lynch told the officer he was high on ice.

He also stole $73.50 of goods from Target, including putting brand new shoes on his feet and leaving his old ones behind.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said Lynch's drug issues started after he left school and started a grip rock apprenticeship.

Magistrate Mark Morrow ordered Lynch to eight-months prison, declared 90 days presentence custody and immediate parole release. He also ordered Lynch to pay $418 compensation for the damaged house window.