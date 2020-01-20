Drug addict says life went downhill after prison release

Darren David Hicks pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to three counts of possess dangerous drugs, and one count each of stealing, enter premise and commit indictable offence by break, possess drug related utensils and failing to take reasonable care and precautions in respect of a syringe.

A DRUG addict appeared in court via video link from Capricornia Correctional Centre following a string of offences that occurred across Queensland last year.

Darren David Hicks pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 9 to three counts of possess dangerous drugs, and one count each of stealing, enter premise and commit indictable offence by break, possess drug related utensils and failing to take reasonable care and precautions in respect of a syringe.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the first offence took place at Bundamba, Ipswich, at about 9.18pm on July 23, 2019.

Mr Rumford said police were conducting patrols of units on River Rd, when they found Hicks kneeling in front of a car. They said Hicks appeared to be placing number plates on a Nissan Dualis.

Hicks was wearing gloves and holding a screwdriver when police stopped him.

Police were unable to contact the registered owner of the plates and Hicks told them he didn’t know who owned the vehicle and thought it had been abandoned, and possibly stolen. Hicks was not arrested at the time.

The next day the registered owner contacted police, saying there were two different plates attached to his vehicle.

Mr Rumford said the five drug-related offences took place at Roma St Railway Station at 2.15pm on August 2.

He said police from the railway squad were conducting enforcement at the station when police saw Hicks.

Hicks was detained for a search, where police found a black metal zip-up case in his cooler bag with two syringes inside.

Police also found a small clip seal bag with five 40mg OxyContin tablets and three diazepam tablets and another clip seal bag with a white crystal substance, believed to be 0.16g of methamphetamine. Two spoons with burnt residue were also found inside the case.

Hicks was arrested.

Mr Rumford said the final set of offending took place at Affordable Quality Homes on Geoff Wilson Dr, Norman Gardens, between 5pm on October 18 and 8am on October 19.

He said Hicks approached the rear of the business and gained entry by damaging a window and making a small hole.

Once inside, Hicks took the controller for a ducted air-conditioning system from the hallway and a Westinghouse microwave from the kitchen.

On October 21, police were notified and took fingerprints from the window. The fingerprints were Hicks’.

At 10.30am on October 30, police found Hicks on East St, Rockhampton, and he was arrested.

Mr Rumford said the offences were committed while Hicks was on parole.

He submitted Hicks’ 16-page criminal history and said $710 restitution was sought.

Hicks told magistrate Cameron Press he was doing well when he was first released from prison, but things started to go downhill.

“Me and my missus had just had a baby, but when we split up, I went off the rails,” Hicks said. “There is no excuse for what I have done.”

Mr Press noted drugs were Hicks’ Achilles’ heel.

Hicks was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, with a parole eligibility date set for May 8, 2020.