Drug addicted Rocky mum avoids jail time

Natasha Jane Hilt found herself in trouble with Rockhampton police on Wednesday evening.

A DRUG addicted mum busted on New Year’s Day has avoided serving actual jail time despite having three suspended sentences hanging over her head.

Natasha Jane Hilt had three diazepam (or valium) tablets in her possession when police arrested her in relation to another matter on Wednesday evening.

She could not produce a subscription for the drugs.

In Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday, the 37 year old pleaded guilty to numerous charges which also included failing to participate in a drug diversion assessment and failing to take reasonable care of a syringe.

Appearing in custody and staring down the barrel of going to jail, the mother-of-four had a supporter sitting in an otherwise empty public gallery.

There were anxious moments for the pair when Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow handed down a head sentence of three months’ jail.

But visible distress turned to relief when Mr Morrow issued an immediate parole release date. That relief was quickly replaced by a reality check when the acting magistrate delivered a warning.

“Some of these (current) offences aren’t the greatest in the world - understand this though,” Mr Morrow said.

“It’s come a time now where if you test positive to drugs whilst on parole, they revoke it and you’ll go into custody, did you know that?”

Hilt replied: “No I didn’t, but I do now.”

Mr Morrow continued with his lecture.

“It’s come to the crunch time now,” he said.

“You either get on the straight and narrow or you go to jail, it’s as simple as that. Not too many people get chances.

“I suggest you take this one because the next time there won’t be one. So it’s up to you - straighten yourself out and get off the drugs or otherwise you’ll be in custody.”