burgler with screwdriver at front door
Crime

Drug addict’s brazen burglary while victims washed car

Kerri-Anne Mesner
15th Jun 2021 4:00 PM
A drug addict with a 20-year criminal record carried out a brazen burglary as residents were washing their car.

Mark Frederick Thesel Conway, 42, pleaded guilty on June 11 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of burglary, five counts of dishonest use of a bank card, one possessing drug utensils and one of possessing used syringes not safely disposed of.

Police prosecutor Brandy Butler said CCTV captured Conway putting his hand in a shirt as he opened a door, in an effort to mask his fingerprints, entering a Rockhampton residence on February 22, 2021.

She said the burglary took place in daylight while the victims were out the front of their house, washing a car.

“This is very brazen offending,” Ms Butler said.

Conway used bank cards belonging to his victims at various shops including Drakes IGA.

He had a glass pipe and two used syringes in his possession on March 19 in Rockhampton.

Ms Butler said Conway’s criminal record showed he had been given every possible sentence other than prison, with breaches of probation and suspended sentences activated, but this had not deterred him.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said these offences were a de-escalation on Conway’s offending over the past 20 years.

He said his client admitted having a drug problem, amphetamines, which was tied in with this offending.

Mr Selic said Conway needed assistance with his rehabilitation, not punishment at this point.

He pushed for an intensive correction order, the equivalent of a prison term but served in the community.

“The failure rate is two thirds, but it would grant him that final chance of assistance in the community,” Mr Selic said.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said while Conway’s six page criminal record was terrible, it did show a de-escalation in offending.

He sentenced Conway to 12 months prison with parole release on October 10, 2021.

No restitution orders were made.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

