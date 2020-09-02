Menu
A teenager (not pictured) told paramedics she had smoked weed 30 minutes before she crashed her mum’s car into a tree.
Crime

Drug affected teen crashed mum’s car

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
2nd Sep 2020 2:00 PM
ELIZA Mary Molloy told paramedics she had smoked weed 30 minutes before she crashed her mum’s car into a tree on a Yeppoon median strip.

The 18 year old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drug-driving.

The court heard that on May 20, at 6.40pm, emergency services crews attended a traffic crash at the intersection of Adelaide Park Rd and Braithwaite St, Yeppoon.

A red Hyundai Getz was on the median strip and Molloy was the sole occupant.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told Molloy she was lucky she did not injure herself or others in the crash.

“You could have hurt yourself worse, you could have killed someone,” Ms Beckinsale said.

Molloy was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

