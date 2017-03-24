31°
News

Drug baron's life of luxury: busted with 850 bricks

Jessica Grewal
| 24th Mar 2017 5:04 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WEALTHY Whitsundays drug baron peddled almost $2 million worth of meth and marijuana between Airlie Beach and Mackay, a court has heard.　

Until his 2015 arrest, Leon Gary Cremor was living in an exclusive waterfront apartment, driving luxury cars and jet skis, and taking regular holidays to extravagant locations including Hamilton Island and Bora Bora.　

Brisbane Supreme Court heard he used the services of a major Gold Coast drug ring, regularly paying couriers to deliver packages from the south, to cement his position at the top of the region's drug trade.

It was his dealings with one of those couriers, New Zealand national Kevin Richard Bailey, which ultimately proved his downfall.

Police were tracking Bailey as he moved drugs up and down the Bruce Hwy from a Gold Coast supplier who was arrested as part of a wider Queensland police sting.

In March 2015, Cremor and Bailey were seen meeting at Cannonvale car park where a suitcase was exchanged.

The court heard police later stopped Bailey and uncovered four pounds of marijuana, 850 green and gold coloured "bricks" believed to be ecstasy, and more than $60,000 in cash.

Cremor told police Bailey had dropped off meth and in exchange, he had sent some of his own cargo back to the supplier because he "couldn't get rid of it" locally.

He said the cash was to pay for a previous drug run.

Cremor has pleaded guilty to trafficking in and supplying dangerous drugs. Bailey was previously sentenced to four years in jail for his role supplying the drugs.

Documents before the court in a separate confiscation proceeding state Cremor also supplied more than $53,600 worth of drugs to an undercover police officer.

Crown Prosecutor Dejana Kovac said while Cremor claimed to have made about $60,000 profit in total from his drug trade, the "modest" homewares business he ran with his former partner could not have funded their lavish lifestyle.

Ms Kovac said it was estimated Cremor's "significant" drug operation, which supplied drugs to at least 36 customers, had a turnover of up to $1,826,000.

She also said Cremor had previously been convicted of trafficking marijuana in 2005 and rather than learning his lesson, had only "added to his repertoire".

Defence barrister Ben Power said his client had shown "very strong evidence of rehabilitation" since being released on bail to his parents' cattle farm near Rockhampton where he "worked hard" and made an hour and a half drive each way to the nearest police station four times a week.

Mr Power also argued the large amount of drugs his client had agreed to sell to an undercover police officer was on "a scale massively above anything he had previously dealt in".

But Justice Glenn Martin said Cremor "saw the opportunity to make a killing" and took it.

Cremor will be sentenced at a later date.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  airlie beach drug runners drugs editors picks gold coast kevin richard bailey leon gary cremor mackay marijuana meth operation lima quiz taskforce maxima trafficking whitsundays

Drug baron's life of luxury: busted with 850 bricks

Drug baron's life of luxury: busted with 850 bricks

A wealthy drug baron, who peddled almost $2 million in drugs across the region, has fronted court

For first time in 47 years, this club won't play A-grade

Colts won't be playing in the A-grade competition this year.

Rocky sporting club pulls out of the top comp

Man released after spending 785 days in custody

Lyle Zemek is released on bail.

He has yet to have his case go to trial

Thanks Bill, we won't be sleeping in the bus tonight

Maryann and John Molloy have been left devastated after their live-in shed at Mulara was engulfed with water as a result of the heavy rain this morning and overnight. They lost many valuable belongings such as mattresses, fridges and freezers.

LISTEN: Community rallies behind couple who lost it all in freak flood

Local Partners

Volunteers sought for Days for Girls organisation

Days for Girls is a non-profit organisation that makes washable sanitary hygiene kits for girls in developing countries.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

PHOTO GALLERY: 1586 smiling faces of CQ's preppies

DON'T MISS: My First Year 2017 will be out on Wednesday, March 22 capturing the smiles of every prep student in the region including St Anthony's Prep Purple (pictured).

The countdown is over!

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Local cancer survivor the face of Rocky Relay for Life

FIGHTER: Lyndel Onions is the face of Rockhampton Relay for Life 2017 after surviving breast cancer.

Six years ago, she was told she had just 18 months to live

NITELIFE: Were you snapped out on the town?

L-R Tayla Sisley, Haylie Finning and Kayla Ohl at the Ginger Mule.

There was non-stop entertainment in Rockhampton this weekend

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

LEE Kernaghan was also inducted into the CMC Hall of Fame during tonight's glittering awards ceremony on the Gold Coast.

Film execs bank on nostalgia

BIG BUCKS: Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

BULLETIN movie reviewer Matthew Pearce looks at the nostalgia trend.

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

Morgan Evans hosts the 2017 CMC Music Awards, being held for the first time on the Gold Coast.

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards.

What's on the big screen this week

OLD TALE: Emma Watson brings to life the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

DISNEY'S remake of Beauty and the Beast opens to rave reviews.

How this council ran its only celebrity out of town

Miles Pritchett's service station at Clermont

Plans for the 'Miles Pie Club' were cut down by red tape

MKR recap: Josh and Amy figure out how to get along

Josh and Amy have figured out how to get along and cook well. Stay away from each other.

THEY’RE the couple we love to hate, but something changed tonight.

Mariah’s making a movie we probably don’t need

Mariah Carey and her dog Jack are prepping for a Christmas movie.

Mariah Carey is making animated movie ready for Christmas.

Convenient Location with an 809m2 approx. Allotment

68 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 1 1 $220,000

Positioned within close proximity to schools, shops, hospitals and the golf course is where you will find this great starter home. With polished floors throughout...

Big block. Big views. Little price!

31 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Located in a terrific Frenchville neighborhood, and set amidst a variety of ... $159,000

Located in a terrific Frenchville neighborhood, and set amidst a variety of designer homes, this hillside block is not simply a place to build that dream home...

Privately located motivated sellers!!

40 Peppermint Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $365,000

Nestled in a quite area of Kawana this spacious and low maintenance family home stretches out over a 690m2 allotment in close proximity to CQU and Heights College.

Do You Want a Home on Acreage with a Huge Shed?

49 Anderson Road, Alton Downs 4702

House 4 2 6 $695,000

This large lowset brick family home is only 4 years old with 4 large bedrooms, a media room and rumpus room plus a massive shed on 10ha (24 acres) fenced and...

Country Feel in the Heart of Wandal

58 Jones Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $259,000

Here is your opportunity to own this charming home with stunning high ceilings throughout creating an open feel. This fantastic high-set house has a lot of...

SPECTACULAR NEW HOME ! ! OUTSTANDING VALUE AT EDENBROOK

4 Oakmont Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $495,000

You WILL impressed !! Definitely not just your average home. A dominant street presence with super wide 17M frontage is the first thing you will notice, then the...

WHATS THE DIFFERENCE? SIDE ACCESS!!!! $389,000 NEG.

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THIS PROPERTY AND OTHERS IN THIS STREET IS THE DOUBLE DRIVEWAY AND SIDE ACCESS. INSPECT ASAP Relax on the covered timber deck that overlooks...

Do You Want a Home on Acreage with a Huge Shed?

49 Anderson Road, Alton Downs 4702

Rural 4 2 6 $695,000

This large lowset brick family home is only 4 years old with 4 large bedrooms, a media room and rumpus room plus a massive shed on 10ha (24 acres) fenced and...

IMPECCABLE FAMILY RESIDENCE IN FOREST PARK ESTATE

20 Tamarind Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 4 $565,000

When quality means everything, you'll appreciate the attention to detail and features of this stunning home located in one of Rockhampton's premier locations...

Views that will last a lifetime!

130 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land Always wanted to be the King & Queen of your very own ... $199,000

Always wanted to be the King & Queen of your very own castle? Here is your opportunity, never get built out, spectacular views, at the top of the hill, level home...

'Dangerous precedent': Beachfront tree clearing rejected

WHAT A VIEW: A Google Earth aerial view of the strip of houses and sand dunes at Shelly Beach which could be set for changes.

BREAKING: Beachfront residents' bold bid to improve views fails

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Rate My Agent Awards: Ray White Rockhampton's strong showing

David Bell took out number one real estate agent in Rockhampton while sales and marketing specialist Barbara Harris took the number three ranking

David Bell voted in as top agent

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!