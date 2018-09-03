Drug blitz in CQ town nets 13 on multiple charges

Drugs located during a massive operation in Blackwater where 13 people were charged with dozens of offences.

Drugs located during a massive operation in Blackwater where 13 people were charged with dozens of offences. Queensland Police

A MASSIVE drug operation in a Central Queensland town has netted 13 people on dozens of charges.

Police raided multiple homes in Blackwater with 14 search warrants executed during Operation Quebec Detect.

They charged several people with drug and utensil possession, but also found a hydroponic set-up with 21 cannabis plants.

Police also found a total of 37.6g of methylamphetamine at various addresses and 46.7g of cannabis.

Drugs located during a massive operation in Blackwater where 13 people were charged with dozens of offences. Queensland Police

Information for the raids came from public tip-offs, police patrols and the Australian Border Force.

The following offences were found during the operation:

A 29-year-old Blackwater man was charged with possession of drug utensil.

An 18-year-old Blackwater woman was charged with two counts of possession of drug utensil, one count of possession of a dangerous drug (methylamphetamine) and one count of fail to dispose syringe / needle.

A 20-year-old Blackwater woman was charged with one count of possession of a dangerous drug (methylamphetamine), one count of possession of dangerous drug (cannabis), one count of possession anything used in the commission of a crime and possession of drug utensils.

A 32-year-old Blackwater man was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of fail to have secure storage of a weapon.

A 35-year-old Blackwater man was charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs (cannabis) and two counts of possession of drug utensils.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with one count of supplying dangerous drugs, one count of possession of dangerous drugs (cannabis), one count of possession of drug utensils and one count of possession of property suspected of being used in the commission of a drug offence.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with one count of possession of drug utensils.

A 23-year-old Ball Bay woman was charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs (cannabis) and one count of possession of drug utensils.

An 18-year-old Blackwater man was charged with one count of possession of drug utensils.

A 22-year-old Blackwater woman was charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs (cannabis), one count of possession of drug utensils and one count of possession of anything used in the commission of a crime.

An 18-year-old Blackwater man was charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs (cannabis) and one count of possession of drug utensils.

A 43-year-old Blackwater man was charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine), one count of supplying dangerous drugs, one count of permitting use of place, one count of possessing anything for use in the commission of a crime, one count of possession of property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and unlawfully import prohibited imports.

A 49-year-old Blackwater man was charged with one count of producing a dangerous drug, one count of possessing dangerous drugs (cannabis) and one count of possessing anything used in the commission of a crime.

Drugs located during a massive operation in Blackwater where 13 people were charged with dozens of offences. Queensland Police

The juveniles charged in relation to these offences were dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

The adults are to appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on a later date.

Detectives and general duties officers from Blackwater and Woorabinda were involved, as well as the Rockhampton dog squad and tactical crime squad.

Further investigations are continuing in relation to these arrests and police ask anyone who has information about these matters or any other offences to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.