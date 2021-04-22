Drug bust after man smashes plates, cutlery into sink

A man was busted with marijuana seeds and a homemade bong when police knocked on his door in relation to a domestic violence incident.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on April 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of breaching a domestic violence order, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing a drug utensil.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the defendant was in the back room when police arrived.

He said the defendant had smashed plates and cutlery into the sink after becoming frustrated while looking for a teaspoon.

Police located three seeds on top of a television and a homemade bong which the defendant claimed were his.

The man had a four-page criminal record.

He was fined $1200 for all offences and convictions were recorded.