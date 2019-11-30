DRUG BUST: Police seize ecstasy bound for Schoolies

ALLORA police warn residents should remain vigilant about youth drug use as they reveal they retrieved a backpack full of ecstasy believed to be heading to Schoolies celebrations.

Police received the bag on November 16 after a passer-by found it in abandoned in the popular Dalrymple Park.

Inside, officers found a set of digital scales and two bags containing 43 mixed pills and ecstasy capsules.

Police later located the alleged owner and the 17-year-old was charged under the Youth Justice Act for possessing dangerous drugs and possessing things for use in a drug crime.

Officer-in-charge Damien Grace said police determined the drugs were heading to the school leavers celebration after they interviewed the teen.

"We're glad they didn't reach Schoolies, whether they were for personal use or to be sold and given to friends, it's always a risk, and that would only add to the situation that's already there" Sgt Grace said.

He praised the efforts of the citizen who handed the bag in and encouraged residents to inform police about suspicious behaviour.

"It's fortunate, it's a combination of circumstance that the bag was left behind and that the right person did the right thing," Sgt Grace said.

"We're certainly happy that drugs were taken off street, full stop. It's as we always say, if people have any information in relation to drugs or suspicious activity, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers.

"That information is always looked at."

While Gold Coast police reported that arrests were down by roughly 50 per cent this year, most charges were still for drug possession and public nuisances, according to Gold Coast Police Acting Chief Superintendent Craig Hanlon.

Two people, including one registered Schoolie high on MDMA, were found to be misbehaving on high-rise balconies throughout the week.

"We're not the fun police, we just want to make sure everyone has a good time," Mr Hanlon said.

If you spot any suspicious behaviour, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.