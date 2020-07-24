Menu
Five people will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court in August.
Drug bust: Five arrested in day of raids

Timothy Cox
24th Jul 2020 10:46 AM
FIVE people with ages ranging from 25 to 51 were charged with 10 crimes in a single day at Mount Morgan.

Mount Morgan police executed five search warrants on Wednesday, July 22 as part of Operation McDaniel, which targets drug production.

In two instances, officers attended a home on Nine Mile Road about 8am, where they allegedly found 22 cannabis plants.

Later in the day, they found drug paraphernalia at a home on River Street, and then more at two separate James Street houses.

As a result of the operation, a 47-year-old Nine Mile Creek man was charged with producing dangerous drugs; a 25-year-old Mount Morgan man with two counts of possessing a dangerous drug and one count each of unlawful possession of a restricted drug and possessing utensils; a 53-year-old man with failing to dispose of a needle; a 51-year-old Mount Morgan man with drug and domestic violence offences; and a 28-year-old woman with drug-related offences.

Those five people will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court next month.

