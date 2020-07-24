Drug bust: Five arrested in day of raids

Five people will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court in August.

FIVE people with ages ranging from 25 to 51 were charged with 10 crimes in a single day at Mount Morgan.

Mount Morgan police executed five search warrants on Wednesday, July 22 as part of Operation McDaniel, which targets drug production.

In two instances, officers attended a home on Nine Mile Road about 8am, where they allegedly found 22 cannabis plants.

Later in the day, they found drug paraphernalia at a home on River Street, and then more at two separate James Street houses.

As a result of the operation, a 47-year-old Nine Mile Creek man was charged with producing dangerous drugs; a 25-year-old Mount Morgan man with two counts of possessing a dangerous drug and one count each of unlawful possession of a restricted drug and possessing utensils; a 53-year-old man with failing to dispose of a needle; a 51-year-old Mount Morgan man with drug and domestic violence offences; and a 28-year-old woman with drug-related offences.

Those five people will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court next month.